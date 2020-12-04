Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) volume hits 7.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) started the day on December 03, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.04% at $99.50. During the day, the stock rose to $101.19 and sunk to $99.43 before settling in for the price of $99.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $42.70-$104.30.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $448.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.41.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 48602 employees. It has generated 20,858,702 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,730,680. The stock had 7.95 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.50, operating margin was +34.88 and Pretax Margin of +36.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +32.27 while generating a return on equity of 20.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.94, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.87.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.85% While, its Average True Range was 2.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.24% that was higher than 35.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.