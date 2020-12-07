Affimed N.V. (AFMD) went up 7.46% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on December 04, 2020, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.46% to $5.62. During the day, the stock rose to $5.72 and sunk to $5.23 before settling in for the price of $5.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFMD posted a 52-week range of $1.42-$5.46.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 44.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $462.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.27.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 128 employees. It has generated 187,046 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -283,004. The stock had 14.52 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -152.71 and Pretax Margin of -151.28.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Affimed N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.55%, in contrast to 55.20% institutional ownership.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -151.30 while generating a return on equity of -81.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affimed N.V. (AFMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.89.

In the same vein, AFMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Affimed N.V., AFMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.34 million was better the volume of 1.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.32% that was lower than 60.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) surge 5.31% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.55% to $8.73. During the day,...
Read more

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Open at price of $17.08: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 04, 2020, Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) set off with pace as it heaved 3.52% to...
Read more

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Moves 4.56% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) established initial surge of 4.56% at $11.01, as the Stock market unbolted on December 04, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.28 million

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on December 04, 2020, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.82% to $14.71. During...
Read more

TOTAL SE (TOT) last month performance of 41.77% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
TOTAL SE (NYSE: TOT) started the day on December 04, 2020, with a price increase of 4.56% at $45.85. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) surge 5.31% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.55% to $8.73. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Pluralsight Inc. (PS) is 5.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
As on December 04, 2020, Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.59% to $18.00. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

TOTAL SE (TOT) last month performance of 41.77% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
TOTAL SE (NYSE: TOT) started the day on December 04, 2020, with a price increase of 4.56% at $45.85. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) as it 5-day change was 4.37%

Shaun Noe - 0
Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) established initial surge of 4.69% at $10.50, as the Stock market unbolted on December 04, 2020. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) EPS growth this year is -541.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 04, 2020, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) set off with pace as it heaved 4.77%...
Read more
Company News

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) went up 4.86% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.86% to $4.53. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.