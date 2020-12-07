America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.28 million

As on December 04, 2020, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.82% to $14.71. During the day, the stock rose to $15.03 and sunk to $14.675 before settling in for the price of $14.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMX posted a 52-week range of $10.12-$18.03.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.32 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.74 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.96.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 187383 employees. It has generated 5,259,670 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 353,644. The stock had 4.76 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.39, operating margin was +15.90 and Pretax Margin of +12.05.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.72 while generating a return on equity of 36.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.50, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.24.

In the same vein, AMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., AMX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.98 million was better the volume of 3.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.61% that was lower than 31.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.