American Express Company (AXP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.85 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 04, 2020, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.56% to $125.04. During the day, the stock rose to $125.32 and sunk to $123.85 before settling in for the price of $123.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $67.00-$138.13.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $804.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $652.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.33.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 59000 employees. It has generated 728,992 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 104,062. The stock had 0.82 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.23, operating margin was +18.14 and Pretax Margin of +17.93.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 86.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Pres., Global Comm. Services sold 2,064 shares at the rate of 119.56, making the entire transaction reach 246,772 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 06, Company’s Grp Pres, Glb Consumer Svcs sold 14,827 for 96.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,435,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,806 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.35) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.87, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.08.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Express Company, AXP]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.94 million was inferior to the volume of 5.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.32% While, its Average True Range was 3.51.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.00% that was lower than 44.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.