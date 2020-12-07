American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Open at price of $152.34: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.35% to $148.90. During the day, the stock rose to $152.875 and sunk to $147.90 before settling in for the price of $152.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWK posted a 52-week range of $92.00-$172.56.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $154.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.31.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6800 employees. It has generated 530,882 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 91,324. The stock had 7.45 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.11, operating margin was +33.35 and Pretax Margin of +23.07.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. American Water Works Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s SVP, Chief Envrn. Officer sold 609 shares at the rate of 143.78, making the entire transaction reach 87,562 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,442. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s SVP, Commuications&ExtAffairs sold 4,659 for 149.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 697,918. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,947 in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.38) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +17.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.81, and its Beta score is 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.36.

In the same vein, AWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

[American Water Works Company Inc., AWK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.11% While, its Average True Range was 3.75.

Raw Stochastic average of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.59% that was higher than 21.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.