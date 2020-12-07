Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) last month volatility was 11.97%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 17.65% to $1.40. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.20 before settling in for the price of $1.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPY posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$7.58.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -19.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -162.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8422, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2068.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 230 employees. It has generated 1,198,152 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -153,030. The stock had 9.32 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.03, operating margin was +5.70 and Pretax Margin of -12.79.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Amplify Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.79%, in contrast to 56.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director sold 16,916 shares at the rate of 1.05, making the entire transaction reach 17,779 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,548,485. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 50,134 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,425. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,565,401 in total.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.24) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -12.77 while generating a return on equity of -7.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -162.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.71.

In the same vein, AMPY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

[Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.1251.

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.78% that was higher than 99.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.