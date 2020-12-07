Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.79: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 04, 2020, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) set off with pace as it heaved 6.33% to $2.35. During the day, the stock rose to $2.36 and sunk to $2.232 before settling in for the price of $2.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANH posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$3.80.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -310.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $219.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.79.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.97, operating margin was -32.63 and Pretax Margin of -33.90.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 23.15, making the entire transaction reach 34,725 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 1.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,000 in total.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.90 while generating a return on equity of -9.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -310.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -40.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.19.

In the same vein, ANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, ANH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.48% that was higher than 36.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.