Cosan Limited (CZZ) latest performance of 14.32% is not what was on cards

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) started the day on December 04, 2020, with a price increase of 14.32% at $19.64. During the day, the stock rose to $19.64 and sunk to $18.34 before settling in for the price of $17.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CZZ posted a 52-week range of $8.56-$23.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.45.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.10, operating margin was +20.17 and Pretax Margin of +12.27.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Cosan Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.05%, in contrast to 54.32% institutional ownership.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 21.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cosan Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cosan Limited (CZZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86.

In the same vein, CZZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cosan Limited (CZZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Cosan Limited (CZZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.67% that was higher than 50.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.