Domo Inc. (DOMO) EPS is poised to hit -0.44 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on December 04, 2020, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.33% to $44.89. During the day, the stock rose to $45.98 and sunk to $42.62 before settling in for the price of $38.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMO posted a 52-week range of $7.62-$47.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 802 employees. It has generated 216,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -156,678. The stock had 3.60 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.61, operating margin was -66.48 and Pretax Margin of -72.03.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Domo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 86.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,815 shares at the rate of 42.50, making the entire transaction reach 332,138 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 217,144. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,500 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 140,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 224,959 in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2020, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -72.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in the upcoming year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domo Inc. (DOMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.88.

In the same vein, DOMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Domo Inc., DOMO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.12 million was better the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.75% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. (DOMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.17% that was higher than 68.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.