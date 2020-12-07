Hexindai Inc. (HX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.91: Right on the Precipice

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) established initial surge of 7.02% at $2.59, as the Stock market unbolted on December 04, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $3.40 and sunk to $2.56 before settling in for the price of $2.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HX posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$7.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 182 employees. It has generated 62,761 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -390,772. The stock had 0.71 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.87, operating margin was -344.01 and Pretax Margin of -585.30.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -622.63 while generating a return on equity of -81.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hexindai Inc. (HX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.71.

In the same vein, HX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.14.

Technical Analysis of Hexindai Inc. (HX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hexindai Inc., HX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Hexindai Inc. (HX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.14% that was lower than 303.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.