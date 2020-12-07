Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) last month performance of 59.17% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on December 04, 2020, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.55% to $2.69. During the day, the stock rose to $2.99 and sunk to $2.41 before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMH posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$7.85.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 530 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 236,528 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -15,051. The stock had 7.22 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.33, operating margin was -124.89 and Pretax Margin of -6.56.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.10%, in contrast to 21.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 23, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 253,216 shares at the rate of 1.52, making the entire transaction reach 384,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 947,193. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 18,709 for 1.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,315. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,200,409 in total.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -6.36 while generating a return on equity of -7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.06.

In the same vein, IMH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., IMH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.37 million was better the volume of 88253.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.79% that was lower than 99.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.