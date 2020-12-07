Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $198.33K

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) started the day on December 04, 2020, with a price increase of 23.57% at $6.03. During the day, the stock rose to $7.16 and sunk to $4.90 before settling in for the price of $4.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBNT posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$5.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.02.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -736.58, operating margin was -1866.63 and Pretax Margin of -2326.61.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Kubient Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.50%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2326.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kubient Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kubient Inc. (KBNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.13.

Technical Analysis of Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.