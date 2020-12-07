Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) average volume reaches $2.62M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.64% to $18.23. During the day, the stock rose to $18.24 and sunk to $17.67 before settling in for the price of $17.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFC posted a 52-week range of $8.62-$21.23.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 7.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.94 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.94 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.90.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 35000 workers. It has generated 2,207,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +9.06 and Pretax Margin of +8.05.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Manulife Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 53.70% institutional ownership.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2017 suggests? It has posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.46) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.86, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.53.

In the same vein, MFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

[Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.84% that was lower than 36.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.