Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) last month volatility was 3.67%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 6.43% to $18.05. During the day, the stock rose to $18.06 and sunk to $17.06 before settling in for the price of $16.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRTN posted a 52-week range of $10.67-$20.13.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.29.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4087 employees. It has generated 201,788 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,614. The stock had 8.78 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.70, operating margin was +8.04 and Pretax Margin of +9.21.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Trucking industry. Marten Transport Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.30%, in contrast to 71.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Exec. VP of Sales & Marketing sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 18.75, making the entire transaction reach 187,504 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 104,821. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 30, Company’s Director bought 7,070 for 15.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,818. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,444 in total.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.24 while generating a return on equity of 10.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.85, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.22.

In the same vein, MRTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

[Marten Transport Ltd., MRTN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.59% that was higher than 33.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) surge 5.31% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.55% to $8.73. During the day,...
Read more

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Open at price of $17.08: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 04, 2020, Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) set off with pace as it heaved 3.52% to...
Read more

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Moves 4.56% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) established initial surge of 4.56% at $11.01, as the Stock market unbolted on December 04, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.28 million

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on December 04, 2020, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.82% to $14.71. During...
Read more

TOTAL SE (TOT) last month performance of 41.77% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
TOTAL SE (NYSE: TOT) started the day on December 04, 2020, with a price increase of 4.56% at $45.85. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Open at price of $17.08: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 04, 2020, Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) set off with pace as it heaved 3.52% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is -15.99% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.08% to $228.67. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.74%

Sana Meer - 0
Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) started the day on December 04, 2020, with a price increase of 2.54% at $59.80. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) 14-day ATR is 1.98: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
As on December 04, 2020, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.25% to $47.90. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Fastenal Company (FAST) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $41.84: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) established initial surge of 1.44% at $48.05, as the Stock market unbolted on December 04, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) last month volatility was 4.11%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 04, 2020, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) set off with pace as it heaved 5.53%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.