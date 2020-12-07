No matter how cynical the overall market is Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) performance over the last week is recorded -0.80%

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.88% to $19.84. During the day, the stock rose to $21.20 and sunk to $19.75 before settling in for the price of $20.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LESL posted a 52-week range of $19.15-$25.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -95.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.85 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5081 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.91, operating margin was +13.23 and Pretax Margin of +1.68.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry. Leslie’s Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 23.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer. sold 26,352 shares at the rate of 21.32, making the entire transaction reach 561,825 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,153.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -95.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.74.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

[Leslie’s Inc., LESL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.