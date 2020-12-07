Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Usio Inc. (USIO) last week performance was 23.75%

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) established initial surge of 23.75% at $1.98, as the Stock market unbolted on December 04, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $2.05 and sunk to $1.57 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USIO posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$3.72.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5559, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8117.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 51 employees. It has generated 552,952 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -100,309. The stock had 21.72 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.92, operating margin was -17.95 and Pretax Margin of -17.78.

Usio Inc. (USIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Usio Inc. industry. Usio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership.

Usio Inc. (USIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.14 while generating a return on equity of -59.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Usio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Usio Inc. (USIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.77.

In the same vein, USIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Usio Inc. (USIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Usio Inc., USIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 81303.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.1207.

Raw Stochastic average of Usio Inc. (USIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.19% that was lower than 102.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.