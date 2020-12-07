Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.38 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on December 04, 2020, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.67% to $24.04. During the day, the stock rose to $24.07 and sunk to $22.75 before settling in for the price of $22.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRR posted a 52-week range of $2.76-$27.91.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.58.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees. It has generated 132,610 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -239. The stock had 34.37 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.86, operating margin was +14.44 and Pretax Margin of -0.46.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.31%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 290,000 shares at the rate of 16.94, making the entire transaction reach 4,911,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,553,472. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21, Company’s Vice President bought 290,000 for 16.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,911,730. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,553,472 in total.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -0.18 while generating a return on equity of -0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.65.

In the same vein, RRR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Red Rock Resorts Inc., RRR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.21 million was lower the volume of 1.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.25% that was lower than 50.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.