Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.96

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) started the day on December 04, 2020, with a price increase of 4.92% at $47.31. During the day, the stock rose to $47.78 and sunk to $45.84 before settling in for the price of $45.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SQM posted a 52-week range of $15.04-$48.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $263.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.92.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5598 employees. It has generated 238,146,664 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,076,088. The stock had 3.47 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.17, operating margin was +22.15 and Pretax Margin of +19.59.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Chemicals Industry. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.40%, in contrast to 31.40% institutional ownership.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +14.31 while generating a return on equity of 12.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $75.70, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.77.

In the same vein, SQM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.72% that was lower than 45.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.