The key reasons why American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is -15.99% away from 52-week high?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) open the trading on December 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.08% to $228.67. During the day, the stock rose to $228.90 and sunk to $224.44 before settling in for the price of $226.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMT posted a 52-week range of $174.32-$272.20.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $443.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $442.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $237.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $244.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5454 employees. It has generated 1,389,861 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 346,131. The stock had 11.24 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.29, operating margin was +27.05 and Pretax Margin of +25.28.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s EVP & President, U.S. Tower sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 232.00, making the entire transaction reach 348,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,026. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s EVP & President, U.S. Tower sold 1,500 for 232.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 348,870. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,026 in total.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +24.90 while generating a return on equity of 36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.01, and its Beta score is 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 104.17.

In the same vein, AMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.23, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

[American Tower Corporation (REIT), AMT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.31% While, its Average True Range was 5.44.

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.49% that was lower than 24.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.