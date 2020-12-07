The key reasons why AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is -42.52% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) started the day on December 04, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.30% at $22.13. During the day, the stock rose to $22.566 and sunk to $21.8301 before settling in for the price of $22.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $12.66-$38.50.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 34263 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.90, operating margin was +16.77 and Pretax Margin of +12.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 32.30% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.94) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 14.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.68, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.98.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.90% that was lower than 53.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

