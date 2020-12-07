The key reasons why Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is -92.17% away from 52-week high?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) started the day on December 04, 2020, with a price increase of 47.23% at $10.10. During the day, the stock rose to $13.97 and sunk to $7.76 before settling in for the price of $6.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUO posted a 52-week range of $5.66-$129.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -774.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $547.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.35.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1676 employees. It has generated 310,808 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -44,071. The stock had 1.96 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.03, operating margin was -14.91 and Pretax Margin of -14.68.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.73%, in contrast to 0.04% institutional ownership.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -14.18 while generating a return on equity of -41.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -774.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, DUO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 173.58% that was higher than 80.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.