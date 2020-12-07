ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) 14-day ATR is 1.23: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) flaunted slowness of -2.01% at $28.22, as the Stock market unbolted on December 04, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $29.31 and sunk to $28.18 before settling in for the price of $28.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZTO posted a 52-week range of $20.45-$38.99.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 41.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $784.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $427.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.26.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19009 employees. It has generated 1,318,893 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 338,472. The stock had 8.83 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.95, operating margin was +22.95 and Pretax Margin of +30.56.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. industry. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 27.70% institutional ownership.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +25.66 while generating a return on equity of 15.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 67.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.03, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 69.40.

In the same vein, ZTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., ZTO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.80% that was lower than 42.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.