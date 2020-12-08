A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) as it 5-day change was -9.24%

As on December 07, 2020, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) started slowly as it slid -10.03% to $8.25. During the day, the stock rose to $9.17 and sunk to $8.01 before settling in for the price of $9.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VVPR posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$24.33.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.92.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 204 employees. It has generated 238,775 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.44, operating margin was +1.12 and Pretax Margin of -9.01.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. VivoPower International PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.75%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.48.

VivoPower International PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.90%.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94.

In the same vein, VVPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.04 million was lower the volume of 1.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.04% that was lower than 209.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.