Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) EPS growth this year is 190.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) open the trading on December 07, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.46% to $3.43. During the day, the stock rose to $3.63 and sunk to $3.405 before settling in for the price of $3.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRX posted a 52-week range of $2.55-$5.28.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 190.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $359.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.92.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 76 workers. It has generated 1,346,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 419,412. The stock had 19.42 Receivables turnover and 1.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.57, operating margin was +31.11 and Pretax Margin of +32.66.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.20%, in contrast to 69.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30, this organization’s Director bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 2.99, making the entire transaction reach 20,930 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 560,376. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s President and CEO bought 15,000 for 2.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,787,693 in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +31.16 while generating a return on equity of 46.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 190.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.10, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.04.

In the same vein, CPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

[Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., CPRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.80% that was lower than 64.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.