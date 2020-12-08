dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) 14-day ATR is 1.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2020, dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: DMYT) set off with pace as it heaved 10.32% to $19.02. During the day, the stock rose to $19.8388 and sunk to $17.24 before settling in for the price of $17.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMYT posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$17.51.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $535.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.86.

dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: DMYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03.

Technical Analysis of dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT)

Going through the that latest performance of [dMY Technology Group Inc., DMYT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.67% that was higher than 52.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.