GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on December 07, 2020, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 18.25% to $3.24. During the day, the stock rose to $3.39 and sunk to $2.75 before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$60.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8 employees. It has generated 195,983 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -395,105. The stock had 12.35 Receivables turnover and 2.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -201.76 and Pretax Margin of -201.60.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2019, the company posted -$40,400 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$39,200) by -$1,200. This company achieved a net margin of -201.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.89.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -54.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.42 million was better the volume of 0.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.44% that was lower than 144.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.