GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX) Moves 8.50% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
As on December 07, 2020, GigCapital2 Inc. (NYSE: GIX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.50% to $11.11. During the day, the stock rose to $12.12 and sunk to $10.72 before settling in for the price of $10.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GIX posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$10.60.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $244.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.10.

GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. GigCapital2 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.23%, in contrast to 66.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 38,099 shares at the rate of 10.49, making the entire transaction reach 399,659 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,840,264. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 27, Company’s 10% Owner sold 676 for 10.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,963. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,878,363 in total.

GigCapital2 Inc. (NYSE: GIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, GIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27.

Technical Analysis of GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GigCapital2 Inc., GIX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.5 million was better the volume of 0.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.93% that was higher than 15.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

