Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Moves -5.42% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2020, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.42% to $9.94. During the day, the stock rose to $10.63 and sunk to $9.75 before settling in for the price of $10.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPMT posted a 52-week range of $1.74-$18.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $520.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.12.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.31, operating margin was +28.37 and Pretax Margin of +28.37.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 76.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s President and CEO sold 13,806 shares at the rate of 7.17, making the entire transaction reach 99,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 265,056. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s Secretary sold 1,532 for 7.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,977. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,798 in total.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +28.37 while generating a return on equity of 7.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1041.12.

In the same vein, GPMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., GPMT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.65 million was inferior to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.12% that was lower than 61.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.