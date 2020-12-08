Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) average volume reaches $5.80M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) open the trading on December 07, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.23% to $4.47. During the day, the stock rose to $4.53 and sunk to $4.27 before settling in for the price of $4.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$7.61.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 13.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $535.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $433.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.53.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 33093 workers. It has generated 771,567 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,108. The stock had 27.53 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.91, operating margin was +12.23 and Pretax Margin of -2.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 29.40% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.87 while generating a return on equity of -3.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by 0.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.55.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

[Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.09% that was lower than 66.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

U.S. Indices Dropped – Covid Situation Still Fearing Markets

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
On Monday, December 7, after hitting record highs during the Friday session, the primary U.S. stock indexes ended trading mostly in negative territory. A further...
Read more

Why Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Rocketed up to 80% Early Morning Today?

Today's Spotlight Steve Mayer - 0
Kodak shares jump after the company gets a clean chit from the U.S. government. KODK was being investigated for the wrongdoings in the $765...
Read more

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down in the late hours on Friday

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock slipped slightly to 3.14 in the after-hours trading on Friday after no major update. The Company is trading 47.98% from...
Read more

Dollar At Its Lowest Level In Two And A Half Years

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
On Thursday, 3 December, the EUR/USD pair continued the rally, rising 0.27 percent and hitting its highest in two and a half years, established...
Read more

Oil Prices Dropped On Tuesday, OPEC Meeting Postponed For 2 Days

Trading Directions Steve Mayer - 0
For the second consecutive day, oil prices continued to fall on Tuesday, December 1, losing about 1.7 percent. In the oil market, worries about the...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Moves -35.64% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
As on December 07, 2020, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) started slowly as it slid -35.64% to $5.63. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Top Picks

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) latest performance of -10.76% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) flaunted slowness of -10.76% at $10.37, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2020. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $457.43K

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2020, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.03%...
Read more
Top Picks

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX: XXII) started the day on December 07, 2020, with a price decrease of -7.10% at $1.57. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) return on Assets touches -57.31: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) open the trading on December 07, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.55% to $5.02. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) average volume reaches $1.25M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
As on December 07, 2020, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) started slowly as it slid -7.02% to $0.94. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.