InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $510.58K

As on December 07, 2020, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.24% to $14.28. During the day, the stock rose to $14.32 and sunk to $13.40 before settling in for the price of $12.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPV posted a 52-week range of $9.15-$12.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $405.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.28.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.35%, in contrast to 57.10% institutional ownership.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40.

In the same vein, IPV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., IPV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.39 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.16% that was higher than 28.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.