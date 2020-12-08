Luminar Technologies (LAZR) average volume reaches $3.66M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2020, Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) set off with pace as it heaved 30.19% to $40.88. During the day, the stock rose to $43.38 and sunk to $33.00 before settling in for the price of $31.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $9.45-$34.44.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.14.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Luminar Technologies’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.61%, in contrast to 1.70% institutional ownership.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10158.68.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Luminar Technologies, LAZR]. Its last 5-days volume of 35.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.94% While, its Average True Range was 4.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 170.91% that was higher than 96.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.