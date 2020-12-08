Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) recent quarterly performance of 9.95% is not showing the real picture

As on December 07, 2020, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.44% to $11.82. During the day, the stock rose to $11.94 and sunk to $11.10 before settling in for the price of $10.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OAC posted a 52-week range of $9.40-$12.49.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $541.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.26.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, OAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Oaktree Acquisition Corp., OAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.34 million was better the volume of 0.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.60% that was higher than 26.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.