Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) plunge -8.76% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) flaunted slowness of -4.18% at $2.29, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $2.36 and sunk to $2.215 before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FENG posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$2.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -1.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $173.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.51.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1689 workers. It has generated 131,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 62,364. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.82, operating margin was -24.01 and Pretax Margin of +48.83.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Phoenix New Media Limited industry. Phoenix New Media Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.58%, in contrast to 24.00% institutional ownership.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +47.54 while generating a return on equity of 22.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.25, and its Beta score is 2.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86.

In the same vein, FENG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.84.

Technical Analysis of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Phoenix New Media Limited, FENG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 177.51% that was higher than 84.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.