Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.00

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) open the trading on December 07, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 14.74% to $41.64. During the day, the stock rose to $42.74 and sunk to $41.40 before settling in for the price of $36.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CKH posted a 52-week range of $22.23-$47.70.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $807.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.60.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2309 employees. It has generated 346,456 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,595. The stock had 3.61 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.47, operating margin was +5.28 and Pretax Margin of +6.14.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director sold 5,992 shares at the rate of 24.76, making the entire transaction reach 148,362 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,441. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Executive Chairman and CEO bought 2,000 for 23.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 536,164 in total.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.22) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seacor Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.44.

In the same vein, CKH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)

[Seacor Holdings Inc., CKH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.72% While, its Average True Range was 2.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.68% that was higher than 47.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.