Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) 14-day ATR is 0.92: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2020, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) set off with pace as it heaved 5.71% to $16.65. During the day, the stock rose to $17.99 and sunk to $15.75 before settling in for the price of $15.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRAC posted a 52-week range of $9.20-$16.20.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $344.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.95.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.18%, in contrast to 84.10% institutional ownership.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92.

Technical Analysis of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Stable Road Acquisition Corp., SRAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.51% that was higher than 33.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.