Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) last month volatility was 13.02%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) established initial surge of 10.66% at $1.35, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.39 and sunk to $1.20 before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$1.75.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8269, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6447.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Titan Medical Inc. industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 3.31% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.09.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Titan Medical Inc., TMDI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.1765.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.11% that was higher than 85.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

U.S. Indices Dropped – Covid Situation Still Fearing Markets

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
On Monday, December 7, after hitting record highs during the Friday session, the primary U.S. stock indexes ended trading mostly in negative territory. A further...
Read more

Why Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Rocketed up to 80% Early Morning Today?

Today's Spotlight Steve Mayer - 0
Kodak shares jump after the company gets a clean chit from the U.S. government. KODK was being investigated for the wrongdoings in the $765...
Read more

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down in the late hours on Friday

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock slipped slightly to 3.14 in the after-hours trading on Friday after no major update. The Company is trading 47.98% from...
Read more

Dollar At Its Lowest Level In Two And A Half Years

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
On Thursday, 3 December, the EUR/USD pair continued the rally, rising 0.27 percent and hitting its highest in two and a half years, established...
Read more

Oil Prices Dropped On Tuesday, OPEC Meeting Postponed For 2 Days

Trading Directions Steve Mayer - 0
For the second consecutive day, oil prices continued to fall on Tuesday, December 1, losing about 1.7 percent. In the oil market, worries about the...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Open at price of $0.267: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) established initial surge of 1.19% at $0.26, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2020. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is -2.28% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2020, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) set off with pace as it heaved 13.22%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) 14-day ATR is 2.13: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) started the day on December 07, 2020, with a price increase of 34.10% at $30.36. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) performance over the last week is recorded 9.58%

Sana Meer - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) open the trading on December 07, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.58% to $11.27. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Dow Inc. (DOW) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $42.00: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on December 07, 2020, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) started slowly as it slid -3.34% to $53.21. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) last month volatility was 5.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) flaunted slowness of -13.64% at $29.06, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.