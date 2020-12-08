Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Moves 4.67% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) open the trading on December 07, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.67% to $30.95. During the day, the stock rose to $31.155 and sunk to $29.31 before settling in for the price of $29.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $25.61-$34.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -285.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $510.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.60.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5500 employees. It has generated 811,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,364. The stock had 5.77 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.88, operating margin was -5.13 and Pretax Margin of -10.02.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Warner Music Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 47,780 shares at the rate of 25.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,194,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,161,101 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 279,027,525. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -10.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -285.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 470.56.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

[Warner Music Group Corp., WMG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.41% that was higher than 33.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.