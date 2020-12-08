Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.13 million

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) established initial surge of 12.60% at $1.43, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.24 before settling in for the price of $1.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRN posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.53.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $193.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1628, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9500.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Western Copper and Gold Corporation industry. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.62%, in contrast to 7.44% institutional ownership.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -3.67.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, WRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Western Copper and Gold Corporation, WRN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0897.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.37% that was lower than 70.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.