ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) 14-day ATR is 0.10: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) flaunted slowness of -3.85% at $1.25, as the Stock market unbolted on December 08, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.32 and sunk to $1.20 before settling in for the price of $1.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARC posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$1.60.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2176, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0178.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2300 employees. It has generated 166,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,311. The stock had 6.97 Receivables turnover and 1.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.34, operating margin was +3.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.24.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ARC Document Solutions Inc. industry. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 46.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 487,658 shares at the rate of 1.21, making the entire transaction reach 589,188 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,772,664. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 182,461 for 1.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 237,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,260,322 in total.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.79 while generating a return on equity of 2.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.40, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.08.

In the same vein, ARC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13.

Technical Analysis of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ARC Document Solutions Inc., ARC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.1005.

Raw Stochastic average of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.67% that was lower than 79.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.