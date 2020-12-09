CureVac N.V. (CVAC) latest performance of 13.75% is not what was on cards

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) open the trading on December 08, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 13.75% to $130.05. During the day, the stock rose to $131.90 and sunk to $118.74 before settling in for the price of $114.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVAC posted a 52-week range of $36.15-$118.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.51.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 500 employees. It has generated 42,936 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -246,217. The stock had 1.31 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -76.39, operating margin was -603.20 and Pretax Margin of -574.90.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CureVac N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.63%, in contrast to 21.10% institutional ownership.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.43) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -573.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CureVac N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CureVac N.V. (CVAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.47.

Technical Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

[CureVac N.V., CVAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.08% While, its Average True Range was 8.56.