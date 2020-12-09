Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) volume hits 13.27 million: A New Opening for Investors

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) started the day on December 08, 2020, with a price increase of 10.06% at $1.75. During the day, the stock rose to $1.835 and sunk to $1.55 before settling in for the price of $1.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEPA posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$6.90.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.7995, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7013.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s CEO and Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.58, making the entire transaction reach 39,418 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,259. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Director bought 7,000 for 1.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,710. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,008 in total.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.51) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in the upcoming year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, HEPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.86 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.1805.

Raw Stochastic average of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 151.41% that was higher than 93.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.