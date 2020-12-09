Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $242.67K

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) started the day on December 08, 2020, with a price increase of 14.31% at $14.30. During the day, the stock rose to $14.74 and sunk to $13.91 before settling in for the price of $12.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOLI posted a 52-week range of $9.52-$17.59.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $837.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.53.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3598 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 145,895 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,044. The stock had 1.01 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.42, operating margin was +19.15 and Pretax Margin of +17.98.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.50%, in contrast to 91.70% institutional ownership.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11 while generating a return on equity of 8.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.31, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.70.

In the same vein, HOLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.79% that was higher than 43.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.