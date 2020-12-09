Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.06

As on December 08, 2020, Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 41.50% to $14.90. During the day, the stock rose to $15.20 and sunk to $11.16 before settling in for the price of $10.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LQDT posted a 52-week range of $3.01-$11.34.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $496.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.53.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 578 employees. It has generated 329,731 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,035. The stock had 27.17 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.76, operating margin was -6.32 and Pretax Margin of -7.97.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Liquidity Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s Chairman of the Board and CEO bought 49,194 shares at the rate of 7.91, making the entire transaction reach 389,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,445,072. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02, Company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO bought 45,373 for 7.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 336,668. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,395,878 in total.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -8.50 while generating a return on equity of -15.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 91.86.

In the same vein, LQDT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Liquidity Services Inc., LQDT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.53 million was better the volume of 0.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.86% that was higher than 83.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.