Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Moves 5.90% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) open the trading on December 08, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.90% to $51.90. During the day, the stock rose to $53.10 and sunk to $49.32 before settling in for the price of $49.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHR posted a 52-week range of $16.01-$50.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -250.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.93.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 532 employees. It has generated 234,556 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -38,145. The stock had 6.55 Receivables turnover and 1.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.42, operating margin was -12.26 and Pretax Margin of -17.69.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Phreesia Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 88.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,669 shares at the rate of 38.21, making the entire transaction reach 331,207 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 160,491. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 22, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 86,237 for 37.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,246,547. This particular insider is now the holder of 160,491 in total.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -16.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -250.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phreesia Inc. (PHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.65.

In the same vein, PHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

[Phreesia Inc., PHR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Phreesia Inc. (PHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.07% that was lower than 44.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.