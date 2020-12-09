ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) last month volatility was 7.54%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) flaunted slowness of -7.01% at $3.58, as the Stock market unbolted on December 08, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $3.90 and sunk to $3.40 before settling in for the price of $3.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRQR posted a 52-week range of $3.60-$10.98.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 43.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $173.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.22.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. industry. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.95%, in contrast to 69.90% institutional ownership.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in the upcoming year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.80.

In the same vein, PRQR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ProQR Therapeutics N.V., PRQR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.15% that was lower than 56.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.