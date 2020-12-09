Repligen Corporation (RGEN) volume hits 1.23 million: A New Opening for Investors

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) open the trading on December 08, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.00% to $180.34. During the day, the stock rose to $183.76 and sunk to $176.25 before settling in for the price of $185.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RGEN posted a 52-week range of $78.41-$212.55.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $178.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.39.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 761 employees. It has generated 355,118 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 28,135. The stock had 6.81 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.15, operating margin was +14.83 and Pretax Margin of +9.68.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Repligen Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 185.80, making the entire transaction reach 3,716,051 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 233,327. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 934 for 187.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,340. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,464 in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.28) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +7.92 while generating a return on equity of 2.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repligen Corporation (RGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $219.39, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 199.86.

In the same vein, RGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

[Repligen Corporation, RGEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.43% While, its Average True Range was 7.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.81% that was lower than 42.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.