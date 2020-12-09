TAL Education Group (TAL) Moves -2.94% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) started the day on December 08, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.94% at $69.04. During the day, the stock rose to $70.65 and sunk to $67.945 before settling in for the price of $71.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $44.24-$83.68.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 49.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $599.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $376.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.38.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 45271 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 72,289 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,434. The stock had 26.23 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.14, operating margin was +4.80 and Pretax Margin of -1.55.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 94.20% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2020, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.37 while generating a return on equity of -4.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13808.00, and its Beta score is 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.23.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.13.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.12% that was lower than 44.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.