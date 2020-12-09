The Progressive Corporation (PGR) return on Assets touches 8.00: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) open the trading on December 08, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.87% to $92.84. During the day, the stock rose to $94.40 and sunk to $88.70 before settling in for the price of $90.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $62.18-$102.05.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 15.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $585.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $583.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 41571 workers. It has generated 939,597 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.86 and Pretax Margin of +13.21.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 5,858 shares at the rate of 87.85, making the entire transaction reach 514,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,780. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 3,292 for 94.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 311,094. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,608 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.72) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +10.16 while generating a return on equity of 32.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.77, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.47.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

[The Progressive Corporation, PGR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.55% While, its Average True Range was 2.63.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.47% that was higher than 25.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.