Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.68: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

As on December 08, 2020, Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) started slowly as it slid -7.57% to $3.42. During the day, the stock rose to $3.99 and sunk to $3.42 before settling in for the price of $3.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YRD posted a 52-week range of $2.70-$7.38.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 207.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 177.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $311.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 112 employees. It has generated 40,068 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,328. The stock had 2.10 Receivables turnover and 1.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.81, operating margin was +13.87 and Pretax Margin of +16.08.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2020, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +13.30 while generating a return on equity of 24.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yiren Digital Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 177.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.77, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.46.

In the same vein, YRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.44, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Yiren Digital Ltd., YRD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.3 million was better the volume of 0.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.87% that was higher than 55.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

