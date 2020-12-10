Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) last month performance of 4.69% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) open the trading on December 09, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 6.33% to $31.93. During the day, the stock rose to $32.13 and sunk to $30.395 before settling in for the price of $30.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGO posted a 52-week range of $13.64-$50.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.54.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 441 employees. It has generated 2,054,422 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +62.25 and Pretax Margin of +50.77.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 26.81, making the entire transaction reach 134,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,877. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 28.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 84,910. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,877 in total.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.66) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +44.37 while generating a return on equity of 6.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.06, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.61.

In the same vein, AGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

[Assured Guaranty Ltd., AGO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.36% that was lower than 58.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.